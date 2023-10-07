This week's news should increase Michigan football's urgency to win it all

Jim Harbaugh began this week by describing the current state of Michigan football as “scary good.” As biased as his observation may have been, it was also eminently credible. The Wolverines have won 30 of their past 33 games, claimed each of the past two Big Ten titles and are ranked No. 2 in the country.

The program, by any appraisal, is better than it has ever been since Harbaugh took charge almost nine years ago.

But while Harbaugh is understandably delighted with his team’s lofty position, he is uncertain about whether it is sustainable.

“What goes up must come down,” he said Monday. “The gravitational force of the Earth is tremendous.”

The cryptic comment came across as a harbinger of sorts, a warning that now seems more ominous in light of several new developments that could affect the Wolverines as soon as next season. On Tuesday, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted unanimously to introduce a raft of potential rule changes that would include tougher punishments of individual violators. Among the proposals approved was one that would potentially expand the scope of coach suspensions beyond game days to encompass all activities between contests.

The measures, which could be adopted in January, come at a time when Harbaugh is in the crosshairs of the collegiate governing body. He is facing a Level I infraction for allegedly failing to cooperate during a program-wide investigation into impermissible recruiting and coaching activities that purportedly uncovered four minor violations. To mitigate the severity of the expected punishment, the university suspended Harbaugh for the first three games in September. But Harbaugh was allowed to stay on the job and perform his normal duties outside of the 24-hour period when he was banned.

With a final judgment still pending, it’s conceivable Harbaugh could face a stiffer sentence once the new NCAA penalty guidelines go into effect. The organization reportedly put the kibosh on a negotiated resolution with Michigan in August and then flashed its teeth by pushing back against a viral narrative that claimed its case centered on the rogue purchase of a cheeseburger for a recruit.

“I would be concerned about going in front of the Committee on Infractions in any matter currently where they had an opportunity to penalize a high-profile coach,” said Jason Montgomery, a former NCAA investigator who is an attorney with Kansas City-based firm Husch Blackwell.

The possibility of more sanctions could destabilize Michigan as it tries to maintain its footing in a deeper, mightier Big Ten that will soon welcome four Pac-12 heavyweights. On Thursday, the conference released future opponents for all 18 teams over the next five seasons, and the first batch Michigan will encounter in 2024 is downright daunting: Home dates with USC and Oregon, and road games at Ohio State and Washington. All four teams are currently ranked in the top 10 and will be waiting for Michigan after it faces Texas, a resurgent program that sits No. 4 in the coaches poll.

Michigan will navigate that challenge with a roster expected to lose considerable firepower next offseason. In a conversation with a national reporter this past summer, Harbaugh boasted he could foresee as many as 20 Wolverines selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Few, if any, teams can weather that kind of talent exodus and maintain their trajectories. It’s unclear if Michigan is one of them.

That is why the Wolverines framed this season as “championship or bust” before they ever played a snap. With the best collection of talent assembled in Harbaugh’s tenure and a backloaded schedule that featured a soft nonconference lead-in, Michigan entered its opener as a bona fide national title contender.

Harbaugh’s team, 5-0 entering Saturday night's date at Minnesota, has lived up to its billing while looking as formidable as ever.

“Their ruthless efficiency,” ESPN broadcaster Rece Davis told the Free Press, “has them in the company of some of the great championship teams in the last half century in terms of blowing out opponents.”

In their 45-7 rout of Nebraska last Saturday, the Wolverines played like the juggernaut they’ve become. They held the Cornhuskers scoreless for 55 minutes and overpowered them with a relentless offense that scored on seven of its first eight possessions. To top it off, they didn’t commit a penalty or a turnover.

“When things are scary good, that’s where you want to be, that’s who you want to be with, that’s how you want to be doing things,” Harbaugh said. “But the law of averages say that it’s gonna catch up to you.”

Harbaugh wouldn’t guess when that will be.

As he proclaimed at the beginning of this year: “No one knows what the future holds.”

Yet the clarity released this past week signals a decline could happen in 2024, which means the Wolverines can’t afford to fall short in the coming months. By next year, the gravitational pull may be too strong to overcome.

