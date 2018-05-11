Weeks after cancer surgery, Jim Kelly takes in Bills rookie camp

The Buffalo Bills’ draft class and undrafted players are gathered this weekend for rookie minicamp, and on Friday they got a surprise: the franchise’s greatest quarterback made an appearance.

It’s definitely news that Jim Kelly was on hand: on March 28, Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery to remove oral cancer and rebuild his upper jaw. It’s the third time in the past five years Kelly finds himself battling cancer.

The Hall of Famer of course wanted to watch Buffalo’s first-round pick, quarterback Josh Allen, and the young offensive players.

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, right, was at the team facility on Friday, weeks after undergoing cancer surgery. He met with the team’s first-round draft pick, QB Josh Allen. (Mike Rodak/Twitter)

“I’m shaking right now,” Allen said after meeting Kelly post-practice. “One of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game and one of the greatest quarterbacks in Buffalo history.”

They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries in front of cameras, but then the two went into the quiet of the Bills’ locker room for a chat.

Kelly was walking with a cane and looked frail, which is to be expected after what he’s endured in recent weeks.

