After weeks of so-called championship games, Texas gets ready to play for an actual title

Throughout this football season, Texas senior Jahdae Barron has leaned on a saying.

In the lead-up to a trip to Alabama in September, Barron explained to reporters that "every game is a championship game to us. We want to win every game."

A frequent participant at Texas media availabilities, he would later liken battles with Oklahoma, Houston, TCU and even Wyoming to championship games. The same thing was said by the defensive back before the Baylor and Kansas contests. Last week, as Texas got ready to host Texas Tech, Barron said the Longhorns needed to "prepare for another championship game coming up Friday."

This Saturday, Texas is going to play in an actual championship game. The Longhorns (11-1, 8-1) will clash with Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) at Arlington's AT&T Stadium with the Big 12 title on the line. So on Monday, Barron was reminded of his go-to refrain, and he replied with a go-to answer.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green tries to get past Texas defender Jahdae Barron during last year's game in Stillwater, a 41-34 Cowboys victory. This year's meeting is for the Big 12 championship; the Longhorns and Cowboys didn't face each other during the regular season.

"It's another championship game, actually the real championship game," Barron said with a smile. "We got the game plan today, so we're going to have to dial in and keep dialing in on the game plan throughout the week and go and execute."

This "championship game" mindset isn't just Barron's. Kelvin Banks Jr. said head coach Steve Sarkisian has been preaching that message for a while.

"We kind of take that to heart as a team to make sure we kind of just go out there and dominate," Banks said.

Focus turns to Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon

This weekend, Texas will attempt to "just go out there and dominate" against an Oklahoma State team that was listed 20th in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Texas was No. 7.

Led by sophomore running back Ollie Gordon II and his nation-leading 1,580 rushing yards and 21 offensive touchdowns, the Cowboys are scoring 30.2 points per game.

"Ollie Gordon's a heck of a player," Sarkisian said.

"He's a big, powerful, patient running back. He's very patient," Barron said. "They give him a lot of touches. He's the goal of the offense; he keeps them going. Big shoutout to him, but he's a tough running back, and it's going to be a good task for us to handle."

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws to Xavier Worthy during Friday's 57-7 win over Texas Tech. They also connected for a touchdown pass.

The Cowboys are allowing 27.3 points per game. That ranks eighth in the Big 12. Sarkisian, though, noted that "their linebacking corps, I think, is probably the best one we've faced all year. They've got three very, very good linebackers who impact the game."

Said UT quarterback Quinn Ewers: "They know what they're good at. And they're going to do what they're good at."

Leaving the Big 12 in style

Oklahoma State has survived close calls against Houston and BYU over the past two weeks, but the Cowboys do have wins over No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 19 Kansas State on their résumé. Oklahoma State and Texas did not play in the regular season.

"It's kind of fitting that we're playing Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game knowing we didn't get an opportunity to play each other in the regular season," Sarkisian said. "With us leaving the Big 12 and some of the great games and the matchups that have gone on over the years and historically. For us to be able to play in the Big 12 championship game, it's kind of fitting."

Saturday's showdown will feature two teams dealing with championship droughts. Oklahoma State last won a conference title in 2011, but the Big 12 did not hold a championship game that year. Oklahoma State reached the Big 12 finale two years ago, but a 21-16 loss ended with a fourth-down stop by Baylor at the goal line.

Texas, meanwhile, hasn't gotten this close to a conference championship since 2018. Its last Big 12 title was won in 2009. Since the Big 12 became a conference in 1996, UT has been crowned just three times. Next year, Texas will join the Southeastern Conference, so this will be the program's last chance to win the Big 12's biggest prize.

"It's definitely a thing that we as players talk about a lot, being able to leave our legacy on UT itself; especially the seniors, they definitely harp on that a lot," Banks said. "Being able to win and go out with a bang and going into a new conference is definitely a big thing we think about."

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (11-1) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3), 11 a.m., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, ABC, 1300

