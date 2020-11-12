The Weeknd announced as Super Bowl LV halftime show performer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Regardless of which two teams face off in Super Bowl LV, there will be a least one "Starboy" in Raymond James Stadium.

On Thursday, popular R&B musical artist The Weeknd announced on Twitter he will be the halftime performer for the 2021 Super Bowl, expected to take place Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Weeknd, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, follows in the footsteps of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who headlined last year's halftime show. That performance marked the first time the two stars graced the stage together.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” Tesfaye said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

It's also worth noting that The Weeknd is represented by Roc Nation, who's founder is famous rapper Jay-Z. The NFL partnered with Jay-Z back in 2019 with the hope of being able to enhance live game experiences, as well as promote social justice efforts.

Story continues

The honor caps off a big year for The Weeknd, whose song "Blinding Lights" became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

The Super Bowl experience will look largely different this season, as the NFL has already announced they plan to only have 20% of capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Typically during the halftime show, fans pack the field during the halftime performance, getting as close to the stage as possible. While the league has yet to announce how the performance will go about, it's hard to imagine that happening this year.