Weekly Wrap Up: Russ Got Paid Now Let's Ride

We are less than a week away from kicking off the 2022 NFL season when the Bills make their way to Los Angeles to take on the Super Bowl champion Rams (on NBC of course). With roster cutdowns and practice squad moves done, we can almost taste the season, and it probably tastes like good Southern soul food. College football will get us primed and ready for when the pros get out there and do their thing. Futures bets are being made, fantasy teams are being drafted and we think we will win them all. That's the fresh feeling of the NFL football season and it's in the air. No matter who your favorite team is, they have a chance to go 10-7 in your eyes. We are damn near there.

Russlin' up them dollars

Russell Wilson got some new money and none of us saw it coming. The Broncos showed their commitment to Wilson by extending him for five years and $245 million. The deal includes $165 million guaranteed and keeps him with the team over the next seven seasons. His guaranteed money falls behind Deshaun Watson ($230 million) and Kyler Murray ($189.5 million). It's apparent at this point that Wilson and the Broncos both see him ending his career in Denver. For the Broncos it made sense, they gave up a king's ransom to acquire the former Seahawks quarterback. Wilson has two years remaining on his current contract which will pay him $24 million this season and $27 million in 2023. Despite never having taken a snap for the Broncos, Wilson has a proven track record. He comes in as a Super Bowl champion and nine-time pro bowler. He'll look to help unlock the full potential of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Albert Okwuegbunam. With a stout defense, Wilson and the Broncos' offense figure to be in the mix to come out of the AFC.

It's all good and we love it

First things first, we are all happy and grateful that Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is even alive. Earlier this week he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs during an attempted carjacking. Prior to this Robinson had positioned himself to be the team's lead back on early downs, sending Antonio Gibson fantasy managers into a frenzy. He quickly got better enough to leave the hospital from his non-life threatening injuries. Now he is on the road to recovery. Robinson made us all feel good when it was reported he was back at the team's facilities bringing snacks and hanging with teammates. Coach Ron Rivera said they're very optimistic Robinson will return to the field this season and maybe sooner rather than later. Knowing that the bullet narrowly missed hitting ligaments in his knee is a breath of fresh air for a kid who has a nice career ahead of him. Robinson is in good spirits and we all look forward to seeing him back on the field when the time comes.

No true WR1?

If you were waiting on someone from the Packers' receiving corps to emerge as the top guy, don't hold your breath. Not that anyone is lining up to use premium fantasy draft picks on them anyway, coach Matt LaFleur's recent comments should shut the door on a true WR1 for now. While he's excited about his current receiver room, LaFleur made it known that Aaron Rodgers will spread the ball around to his different targets. It's a crowded receiving group, but not a top-tier one. Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will all compete for targets from the receiver spot. Based on this information, if you still have a draft, take the cheapest ones, meaning not Lazard. Don't forget about what AJ Dillon and especially Aaron Jones can provide in the receiving game as well. We know Rodgers will make his receivers look good and better, we just don't know who right now.

Back at practice, now “show me the money!”

Raiders tight end Darren Waller returned to practice mid-week after he'd been sidelined with a hamstring injury. He quietly sat out of the preseason as his fantasy ADP dropped to the fifth or sixth round. The injury wasn't the only thing on his plate as he's currently seeking a new contract. Set to make only $6 million this season, he hired top agent Drew Rosenhaus to help maximize his earnings. Waller only played in 11 games in 2021 due to injury, finishing with 55 receptions, 665 yards and two touchdowns. In the two previous seasons, he went for at least 90 catches and 1,150 yards. Waller is looking to be paid like the elite player he is, but him being back at practice shows there's no sign of a holdout. Coach Josh McDaniels said he didn't know if Waller's contract was part of the reason he'd missed practice, but he's glad to have him back in the building. Waller, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr will form one of the most lethal passing attacks in the NFL this season.

