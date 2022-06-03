Weekly Wrap Up: Najee Too Swole for Y'all

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!

Too swole for y’all

Don’t you dare talk about Najee Harris’ weight. Let Harris’ reported 244-pound frame affect fantasy decisions at your own risk. In 2021, Harris scored a PPR fantasy point for every pound plus some while finishing as RB3. As a rookie, he led all NFL players with 381 total touches. That number was the highest for a rookie since 2001 when LaDainian Tomlinson accomplished the feat. With that, he totaled 1,667 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. What really makes Harris a stud is his ability to catch the football out of the backfield. Harris led all running backs with 74 receptions last season. Harris looks to handle another big workload in 2022 as there are currently no backs on the roster to pose a threat. Perhaps, if it’s even possible, he could be depended upon more even given their quarterback situation. The Steelers signed former Bears and Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, so nothing great is guaranteed.

Harris will need every single pound he’s gained (or already had) in 2022. He was clearly annoyed with the report enough to tweet about it. It was reported that he gained 14lbs to get up to 244-pounds. Harris chimed in and let people know that he already “weighed 240 last year”. Whether he is 230, 240 or 250, Harris is set to dominate the touches again in the Steelers backfield. Until a photo surfaces of him sporting an Eddie Lacy-type gut, he should be treated as an elite fantasy option.

Fitzmagic rests his case

Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it a career. The fan-favorite and journeyman quarterback spent 17 seasons in the NFL while playing for nine different teams. The former seventh-round pick carved out a nice career and name for himself. Though never viewed as a franchise quarterback, Fitzpatrick played a lot of quality football throughout his years. Fitzmagic’s best season came in 2011 when he went 3,905/31/15 and led the Jets to a 10-6 record. In that season, he also had his best fantasy finish as QB11. Fitzpatrick was beloved by fans for his beard and “yolo” style of play. He could be the reason you won or lost a game. The beauty of Fitzpatrick was that his personality was perfect for the way he played the game. In 2021 as a member of the Washington Commanders, the veteran injured his hip in Week 1 and eventually missed the rest of the season. During the Bills 2022 AFC Wildcard matchup against the Patriots, Fitzpatrick was seen randomly in the stands without his shirt on cheering for the home team. This event went viral and showed why Fitzpatrick is loved so much. He finishes his career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions…Not bad for a seventh-rounder out of Harvard.

Story continues

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

“Will they use him like Deebo Samuel?”

The phrase and idea has been mentioned so much this offseason it’s making it sound like an easy task. One player (to my knowledge) has actually come out and said he can and will be used in such a way. Jaguars second-year running back Travis Etienne is ready to be the man. The former first-round draft pick is looking to come back from a Lisfranc injury that wiped out his entire rookie season. With James Robinson trying to battle back from a torn Achilles', Etienne will need to step up fast. He has been lining up all over the field, most notably catching passes at receiver. While Etienne is not up for an outright positional change, he wants to use his skill set to exploit every possible mismatch. The young running back said, “…If I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that”. Should that be the case, Etienne could turn into one of the better bargains in fantasy this season. He is currently a back you can scoop in the fifth or sixth round of your fantasy drafts. The Jags are hungry for playmakers and Etienne can fill that role nicely.

He’s not done yet!

Parris Campbell is finally 100% healthy and says he’s ready to show he can still play. Here’s how I think of it, what proof does anyone have that Campbell can’t play well in the NFL? Sure, there’s no proof that he can, but let’s give the young man a shot. He’s lighting fast (ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the Combine) and has experience of being an offense's focal point. The Colts' wide receiver group is not deep nor proven. The Colts drafted Alec Pierce to compete for playing time, but one thing is for certain, Campbell will be on the field (if healthy). Michael Pittman is solidified as Matt Ryan’s top target. After that it’s up for grabs. The Colts offense figures to once again be a solid unit with Jonathan Taylor leading it out of the backfield. Campbell will have every opportunity to show why the Colts selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. While he’s only appeared in 15 games in his three-year career, Campbell will still only be 25-years old when he plays in 2022. Coach Frank Reich says he’s a complete receiver if he can stay healthy. It’s a big if, but on that can pay off.

