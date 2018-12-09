Your weekly reminder: Giants' Saquon Barkley is pretty darn good

If you’re still one of the people – and we assume it’s an ever-shrinking group – that believes the New York Giants shouldn’t have used the No. 2 pick in this year’s drafted on running back Saquon Barkley and should have taken a quarterback instead, let us give you more evidence that the Giants made a sound pick.

78-yard outburst vs. Washington

The Giants were already up 10-0 midway through the second quarter thanks in large part to a Mark Sanchez pick-six in the first quarter, and the defense forced a three-and-out that meant New York had a fresh set of downs from their own 22.

Eli Manning handed the ball to Barkley to his right side, but Barkley immediately cut left, took advantage of great blocking from his teammates, and ran away from the defense on his way to a 78-yard touchdown.

Lookin’ at you, kid: Saquon Barkley set a Giants rookie record with his 13th touchdown of the season on Sunday. (AP)

Washington’s defense hadn’t allowed a run longer than 21 yards this season. Well, before Barkley.





Record-setting touchdown

The touchdown was the 13th of the year for Barkley, setting a new franchise record for touchdowns by a rookie. Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 and Bill Paschal in 1943 previously held the record, with 12.

Barkley has also eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season, and came into the game averaging over 130 yards from scrimmage per game.

52-yard rush minutes later

Minutes later, Barkley ripped off a 52-yard run, giving him 159 rushing yards on just 10 carries – and it’s not even halftime yet.

