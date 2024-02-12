Weekly Horoscope: The outlook for each Zodiac sign, week of February 12
Weekly Horoscope Outlook
Let’s take a look at if the signs will have a Valentine this year.
Aries
Aries will not have a Valentine this year, for they don’t want to go through the pressure of trying to find one.
Taurus
Taurus will have a Valentine this year, for they naturally are loved and love to love.
Gemini
Gemini will have a casual Valentine, nothing too serious but also has potential to be something more.
Cancer
Cancers won’t have a Valentine this year but that’s from a lack of trying, it just was not the right time.
Leo
Leo’s are going to have a Valentine for just the day, and won’t expect it to last longer than a day.
Virgo
Virgo will have a Valentine without trying for they are always easy and go with the flow.
Libra
Libra will not have a Valentine for they do not have time for it.
Scorpio
Scorpio will get a Valentine but not when they are looking for one this year.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius won’t plan on having a Valentine but in true Sagittarius fashion, they will have one by the end of the day.
Capricorn
Capricorn will be open to have a Valentine but won’t have one for they will want a genuine one.
Aquarius
Aquarius will push to have a Valentine this day, and will stop at nothing to have one.
Pisces
Pisces will want a Valentine but will ultimately be afraid to ask someone, and will decide against it.