Weekly Horoscope: The outlook for each Zodiac sign, week of February 12

Weekly Horoscope Outlook

Let’s take a look at if the signs will have a Valentine this year.

Aries

Aries will not have a Valentine this year, for they don’t want to go through the pressure of trying to find one.

Taurus

Taurus will have a Valentine this year, for they naturally are loved and love to love.

Gemini

Gemini will have a casual Valentine, nothing too serious but also has potential to be something more.

Cancer

Cancers won’t have a Valentine this year but that’s from a lack of trying, it just was not the right time.

Leo

Leo’s are going to have a Valentine for just the day, and won’t expect it to last longer than a day.

Virgo

Virgo will have a Valentine without trying for they are always easy and go with the flow.

Libra

Libra will not have a Valentine for they do not have time for it.

Scorpio

Scorpio will get a Valentine but not when they are looking for one this year.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius won’t plan on having a Valentine but in true Sagittarius fashion, they will have one by the end of the day.

Capricorn

Capricorn will be open to have a Valentine but won’t have one for they will want a genuine one.

Aquarius

Aquarius will push to have a Valentine this day, and will stop at nothing to have one.

Pisces

Pisces will want a Valentine but will ultimately be afraid to ask someone, and will decide against it.

Story originally appeared on List Wire