Weekly H.S. Roundup: Evans is perfect in helping the Aces to a non-conference win over BV

GIRLS BASKETBALL

▸Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Buckeye Valley 39: The Aces improved to 9-1 overall after their non-conference road win over the Barons.

Sophomore Taylor Evans had a perfect game as she went 4-for-4 from the field and 11 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points. She also had nine rebounds and five assists, and sophomore Kaylie Wilson finished with 19 points on 5-for-5 shooting from three-point range.

▸Lancaster 62, Chillicothe 34: The Lady Gales went on the road and came away with an impressive non-conference win over the Cavaliers to improve to 7-3.

Jenna Grabans led the way with 20 points, Harper Allen, Kylan Pugh and Molley Stedman added eight points each, while Kylie Phillips and Chandler Crowell chipped in six points each.

▸Fairfield Union 49, Waverly 37: The Falcons had a balanced attack in their non-conference win over the Tigers.

Elly Lewis led the way with 15 points, while Jill Cooperider and Mayceee Martindill added 10 points each.

▸Athens 61, Bloom-Carroll 50: The Bulldogs fell to 8-2 after their non-conference road loss. Emily Bratton led B-C with 19 points and Marissa Wilkinson added 12.

▸Waterford 49, Fisher Catholic 35: The Irish fell short in their non-conference loss. Jayda Dixon led the Irish with 12 points. Voni Bethel added nine points and eight rebounds and Sydney Ellis had six assists.

▸Parkersburg (WV) 65, Liberty Union 27: The Lions went just 12-for-28 from the field in their non-conference loss against the Big Red at Marietta College. Morgan Love led LU with 12 points and Macey Smith added six.

In a 44-35 non-conference loss against Heath, Liberty Union (3-8) was led by Smith’s eight points. Payton Hochradel added seven and Love chipped in six points.

▸Fairfield Christian Academy 51, Harvest Prep 49: The Lady Knights picked up a big Mid-State League-Cardinal Division win over the Warriors.

Sophomore Nakayla Cash led the way with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Junior Katy Smeltzer added 10 points.

The Knights (6-4) picked up a 69-15 non-conference win over Briggs. Cash finished with 22 points, Caitlin Blair added 16 and freshman Candice Welsh chipped in 10 points.

▸Fisher Catholic 53, Madison Christian 13: Ellie Bruce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Irish’s non-conference win. Voni Bethel added 10 points and six assists, and Jayda Dixon chipped in seven.

▸Bloom-Carroll 56, Berkshire 19: Emily Bratton scored 31 points and connected on six 3-pointers in the Bulldogs’ non-conference win at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

▸Amanda-Clearcreek 49, Lakewood 33: The Aces had three players reach double figures in their non-conference win over the Lancers.

Taylor Evans led the way with 18 points, Kaylie Wilson added 11 and Rachel Weaver chipped in 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

▸Lancaster 58, Hamilton Township 49: The Golden Gales outscored the Rangers 31-14 in the second half to pull away for a non-conference win.

Colton Bruny led a balanced attack with 15 points, Tyler Carpenter finished with 14, Cam Eaton added 11 and Canon Ailes chipped in 10 points.

▸Warren 57, Bloom-Carroll 51: The Bulldogs came up short in their non-conference loss. Carson Davis and Jayse Rockwood led the way with 16 points each and Park Truex added eight points.

▸Sheridan 52, Fairfield Union 51: Max Stansberry tied the score with 13 seconds remaining, but the Generals won it on a free throw with 4.1 seconds left. Caleb Schmelzer led the Falcons (6-3) with 17 points and Caleb Redding added 11.

▸Bloom-Carroll 69, Northside Christian 54: Carson Davis scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help lead the Bulldogs to a non-conference win. Jackson Wyant added 22 points and Jayse Rockwood chipped in 10 points.

