Weekly Cable Ratings: NBA Playoffs Drive TNT to Sixth-Straight Primetime Win

Game 5 of 2023 NBA Western Conference finals.

The NBA playoffs last week delivered one final ratings score for TNT, which finished first in primetime for the sixth straight week.

TNT averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime for the week of May 27-June 2 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News. The network’s performance was bolstered by the final two games of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals. Game 4 of the series on May 28 averaged 6.87 million viewers, while the series-concluding Game 5 on May 30 drew 6.28 million viewers.

Fox News Channel finished second for the week with 2.1 million viewers, followed by ESPN, with 1.9 million viewers; MSNBC, with 1.4 million viewers; and Hallmark Channel, with 705,000 watchers. HGTV was sixth with 688,000 viewers, followed by CNN (625,000), INSP (618,000), TBS (560,000) and USA Network (532,000).

Fox News continued its dominance in total day, averaging 1.3 million viewers for the 21st consecutive week, followed by MSNBC (969,000), ESPN (605,000), TNT (541,000) and CNN (540,000), according to Nielsen.