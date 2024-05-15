Weekly Cable Ratings: NBA Playoffs Score for TNT, ESPN in Primetime

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball while Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays defense during the game during Round 2 Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. .

The NBA playoffs continue to propel TNT and ESPN to the top of the primetime basic-cable ratings charts.

TNT was the top-rated basic-cable network in primetime for the third straight week, averaging 3.0 million viewers, with ESPN finishing second with 2.5 million viewers for the week of May 6-12, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.

Both networks were led by their coverage of the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference semifinal. TNT’s May 12 Game 4 coverage of the series drew 5.6 million viewers, while ESPN’s May 10 Game 3 coverage averaged 5.2 million watchers, according to Nielsen.

Fox News finished third with 2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.1 million viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 652,000 viewers. In sixth place was HGTV with 645,000 viewers, followed by TBS (594,000 viewers), followed by INSP (561,000), USA Network (551,000) and History (530,000).

Fox News extended its total-day winning streak to 18 weeks, averaging 1.3 million viewers. MSNBC (863,000 viewers), ESPN (790,000), TNT (714,000) and CNN (498,000) rounded out the top five most watched networks on the chart, according to Nielsen.