THE WEEKEND'S SCHEDULE: U16 AND U17 BACK TO IT

What a weekend we have ahead of us. Five games, all of them decisive: our Men's U16 and U17 are back in action following the international break. Both teams are going into the first leg of their quarter-finals, the former against Empoli and the latter against Roma. We also have two of our Women's sides in quarter-final action. Our U15 make their knock-out debut when they host Roma, then the U17 are away to Juventus in search of a comeback following a 4-3 defeat in the first leg. Our Men's U15 take on Genoa in the semi-finals after having made it past Hellas Verona in the quarters.

THE WEEKEND'S SCHEDULE

SUNDAY 9 JUNE

WOMEN'S UNDER-17 : Quarter-final (second leg), Juventus v AC Milan, 16:00 CEST - Vinovo (TO)

WOMEN'S UNDER-15 : Quarter-final (first leg), AC Milan v Roma, 11:00 CEST - PUMA House of Football

UNDER-17 : Quarter-final (first leg), Roma v AC Milan, 11:00 CEST - Trigoria (Roma)

UNDER-16 : Quarter-final (first leg), AC Milan v Empoli, 11:00 CEST - PUMA House of Football

UNDER-15: Semi-final (first leg), Genoa v AC Milan, 11:00 CEST - Stadio Begato 9, Genova





