THE WEEKEND'S SCHEDULE: U15S TARGETING THE SEMI-FINALS

Three vital games at the upcoming weekend, which includes a quarter-final clash for Coach Bertuzzo's men's U15 team, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg against Hellas Verona. In the event of going through to the semi-finals, they would face either Genoa or Palermo. The two women's junior teams are also in action: having finished the Interregional phase, the U17s are now involved in the quarter-finals and will take on Juventus, while the U15s, however, are currently second in the table of the Interregional phase and travel to Ternana to try and also secure a place in the quarter-finals on the last day of the regular campaign.

THE WEEKEND'S SCHEDULE

SATURDAY 1 JUNE

WOMEN'S UNDER-17: Quarter-final (first leg), AC Milan v Juventus, 16:00 CEST - PUMA House of Football

SUNDAY 2 JUNE

WOMEN'S UNDER-15 : matchday 16 (inter-regional phase), Ternana v AC Milan, 10:30 CEST - Stadio Moreno Gubbiotti, Narni (TR)

UNDER-15: Quarter-final (second leg), AC Milan v Hellas Verona, 15:00 CEST - PUMA House of Football





The AC Milan PUMA Home Kit for 2024/25 is available: buy it now!