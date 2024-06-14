THE WEEKEND'S SCHEDULE: U15 SIDES AIMING TO TURN THINGS AROUND

Last weekend, the U16s and U17s returned to playoff action. In midweek, meanwhile, they played the second leg of their respective quarter-final ties. Baldo's U16s eliminated Empoli, while the U17s were knocked out by Roma.

MIDWEEK RESULTS

WEDNESDAY 12 JUNE

THURSDAY 13 JUNE

UNDER-17: Quarter-final (second leg), AC Milan 1-0 Roma (61' Comotto)

On Sunday, both the men's and women's U15s will take to the pitch with the aim of turning their respective ties around after first-leg defeats. Coach Bertuzzo's side have a 1-0 deficit to overcome, while Andrea Zatelli's team have a mountain to climb following their 3-0 loss to Roma last time out.

THE WEEKEND'S SCHEDULE

SUNDAY 16 JUNE

WOMEN'S UNDER-15 : Quarter-final (second leg), Roma v AC Milan, 11:00 CEST - Centro di Preparazione Olimpica "Giulio Onesti", Rome

UNDER-15 : Semi-final (second leg), AC Milan v Genoa, 11:00 CEST - PUMA House of Football

UNDER-16: Semi-final (first leg), AC Milan v Sampdoria, 15:00 CEST - PUMA House of Football





