THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS: THE WOMEN'S TEAM SHINE
A draw that results in elimination, a negative outcome for the Rossoneri Primavera in the first round of the Scudetto playoffs. At Viola Park, the 1-1 with Lazio favoured the Biancocelesti due to their higher placement in the regular season standings. Bartesaghi's opening goal wasn't enough, despite a strong display of determination and numerous chances.
The Under 18's domestic campaign ended on a negative note. Meanwhile, the Under 15 team secured a draw away at Hellas Verona in the first leg of the Scudetto Quarterfinals. The Women's teams did have reason to smile. The U17's secured a 5-0 victory, while the U15's performed even better.
THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS:
PRIMAVERA: Playoffs (first round), Lazio 1-1 AC Milan (15' Bartesaghi)
WOMEN'S UNDER-17: Matchday 7 (Inter-regional phase), AC Milan 5-1 Atalanta (39' Artioli, 50' Appiah, 53' Franco, 59' Di Falco, 78' Strecapede)
UNDER-15: Quarter-finals (first leg), Hellas Verona 1-1 AC Milan (28' pen. Martini)
WOMEN'S UNDER-15: Matchday 10 (Inter-regional phase), AC Milan 13-0 Livorno (Elshamy x5, Dan x3, Zecchina x2, Spagliardi, Caballero, Cappello)
