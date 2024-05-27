THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS: THE WOMEN'S TEAM SHINE

A draw that results in elimination, a negative outcome for the Rossoneri Primavera in the first round of the Scudetto playoffs. At Viola Park, the 1-1 with Lazio favoured the Biancocelesti due to their higher placement in the regular season standings. Bartesaghi's opening goal wasn't enough, despite a strong display of determination and numerous chances.

The Under 18's domestic campaign ended on a negative note. Meanwhile, the Under 15 team secured a draw away at Hellas Verona in the first leg of the Scudetto Quarterfinals. The Women's teams did have reason to smile. The U17's secured a 5-0 victory, while the U15's performed even better.

THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS:





The AC Milan PUMA Home Kit for 2024/25 is available: buy it now!