THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS: U16S STILL ON COURSE

Operation comeback failed to be carried out by our Under 15's teams, thus bringing an end to both sides’ seasons. After defeat in the first leg of the semi-final against Genoa, the men’s side also lost 2-1 at the PUMA House of Football to get knocked out. The women's team had the difficult task of overcoming a 3-0 deficit at home and, despite winning 4-3 away, were unable to turn things around. Only the men's Under 16s remain with something still to play for, having played the first leg of their semi-final against Sampdoria yesterday: 4-1 the final result, with everything to play for ahead of the second leg, scheduled for Wednesday 19 June at 15:00 CEST in Bogliasco.

THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS

SUNDAY 16 JUNE





The AC Milan PUMA Home Kit for 2024/25 is available: buy it now!