THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS: U16S HIT SIX

Five teams from the Rossonero Youth Sector took to the pitch for crucial matches on Sunday, with the U16s producing the standout performance. Baldo’s side ran out 6-1 winners over Empoli, one of the best teams in the age group this season, to take a giant step towards the semi-finals. The second leg will be played on Wednesday 12 June in Tuscany. Meanwhile, the U15s fell to a narrow defeat away to Genoa, but Bertuzzo’s team will have the chance to turn things around in the return fixture at the PUMA House of Football. The U17s and women’s U15s lost heavily in the first leg of their respective ties, while the women’s U17s were eliminated by Juventus in the quarter-finals.

THE WEEKEND'S RESULTS:





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!