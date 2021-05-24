Weekend wrap-up: Sandvig stays hot for Chippewa Falls track and field

May 24—Brooklyn Sandvig couldn't be beaten on Friday.

The Chippewa Falls sophomore won every event she entered at the Old Abe Track and Field Invitational in Eau Claire, sweeping all four in a dominant day.

Sandvig was the champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and the long jump. Her time of 56.95 seconds in the 400 broke the Chi-Hi school record, which she previously set.

Sandvig has the second-fastest 400 time in the state. Her 200 time is fifth-fastest at 25.67.

Rice Lake's Trinity Roberts won three events at Friday's meet: the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Eau Claire North's Aubrie Ecker won the 800, and teammate Katie Rassbach won the 3,200. Memorial's Jill Heth won the 1,600.

North's Hannah Tylee (high jump) and Saraya Davis (shot put) also won events.

On the boys side, the hosts swept the short-distance sprint events along with the distance runs. Ricky Spencer won the 100 and 200, Anson Wallace won the 400, Ben Young took the 1,600 and Scout Stokes won the 3,200.

Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick was the victor in both of the hurdles events. Memorial's Reagan Hub took titles in the long jump and high jump. North's Dan Otto won the discus and shot put.

Banner moment

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team unveiled its state championship banner during a ceremony at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Sunday.

The Sabers won their program's first-ever state title in February, with Joey Schemenauer's overtime goal giving CFM a 3-2 win over University School in the state championship.

Power surge

The Chippewa Falls softball team's bats caught fire in a Friday doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids.

The Cardinals homered three times in Game 2 of the sweep. Emme Bergh, Paige Steinmetz and Camryn Fjelstad all knocked one over the fence for Chippewa Falls.

Well-rounded Wagner

Ally Wagner dominated in all phases of the game for the Altoona softball team on Friday.

In the circle in the Rails' 8-0 win over Thorp, she pitched a complete game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. At the plate, she was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.

Huskies win marathon

The Eau Claire North baseball team may need a day to recover after playing nearly 20 innings on Saturday.

Both the Huskies' doubleheader games against La Crosse Central went nine innings, and both ended as a North victory.

The Huskies scored four times in the top of the ninth to win Game 1 12-9, and scored eight times in the ninth in Game 2 to win 17-9.

Stout baseball reaches semis

The UW-Stout baseball team had a dramatic end to its season over the weekend.

The Blue Devils hammered top-seeded UW-Stevens Point 15-0 in the opening round of double-elimination play at the WIAC championships.

Kasey Bass went 4 for 5 with a triple, home run and six RBIs as Stout stunned the Pointers.

The Blue Devils fell to UW-Whitewater 10-0 and dropped a rematch with the Pointers 8-3 to get eliminated in the conference semifinals.

Headed to the big stage

Several athletes from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout qualified for the NCAA Division III national championship meet.

The Blugolds will send 18 individuals to nationals, along with four relay units. The Blue Devils have seven individuals and a relay team headed to nationals.

Several are considered strong contenders for national titles. Eau Claire's Bailey Waldhauser (women's high jump), Megan Wallace (women's heptathlon) and Marcus Weaver (men's decathlon) are the top seeds in their respective events, while Stout's Noah Zastrow (men's pole vault) and Kevin Ruechel (men's shot put) earned the same distinction.