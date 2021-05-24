Weekend wrap-up: Sandvig stays hot for Chippewa Falls track and field

Spencer Flaten, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·3 min read

May 24—Brooklyn Sandvig couldn't be beaten on Friday.

The Chippewa Falls sophomore won every event she entered at the Old Abe Track and Field Invitational in Eau Claire, sweeping all four in a dominant day.

Sandvig was the champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and the long jump. Her time of 56.95 seconds in the 400 broke the Chi-Hi school record, which she previously set.

Sandvig has the second-fastest 400 time in the state. Her 200 time is fifth-fastest at 25.67.

Rice Lake's Trinity Roberts won three events at Friday's meet: the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Eau Claire North's Aubrie Ecker won the 800, and teammate Katie Rassbach won the 3,200. Memorial's Jill Heth won the 1,600.

North's Hannah Tylee (high jump) and Saraya Davis (shot put) also won events.

On the boys side, the hosts swept the short-distance sprint events along with the distance runs. Ricky Spencer won the 100 and 200, Anson Wallace won the 400, Ben Young took the 1,600 and Scout Stokes won the 3,200.

Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick was the victor in both of the hurdles events. Memorial's Reagan Hub took titles in the long jump and high jump. North's Dan Otto won the discus and shot put.

Banner moment

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team unveiled its state championship banner during a ceremony at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Sunday.

The Sabers won their program's first-ever state title in February, with Joey Schemenauer's overtime goal giving CFM a 3-2 win over University School in the state championship.

Power surge

The Chippewa Falls softball team's bats caught fire in a Friday doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids.

The Cardinals homered three times in Game 2 of the sweep. Emme Bergh, Paige Steinmetz and Camryn Fjelstad all knocked one over the fence for Chippewa Falls.

Well-rounded Wagner

Ally Wagner dominated in all phases of the game for the Altoona softball team on Friday.

In the circle in the Rails' 8-0 win over Thorp, she pitched a complete game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. At the plate, she was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.

Huskies win marathon

The Eau Claire North baseball team may need a day to recover after playing nearly 20 innings on Saturday.

Both the Huskies' doubleheader games against La Crosse Central went nine innings, and both ended as a North victory.

The Huskies scored four times in the top of the ninth to win Game 1 12-9, and scored eight times in the ninth in Game 2 to win 17-9.

Stout baseball reaches semis

The UW-Stout baseball team had a dramatic end to its season over the weekend.

The Blue Devils hammered top-seeded UW-Stevens Point 15-0 in the opening round of double-elimination play at the WIAC championships.

Kasey Bass went 4 for 5 with a triple, home run and six RBIs as Stout stunned the Pointers.

The Blue Devils fell to UW-Whitewater 10-0 and dropped a rematch with the Pointers 8-3 to get eliminated in the conference semifinals.

Headed to the big stage

Several athletes from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout qualified for the NCAA Division III national championship meet.

The Blugolds will send 18 individuals to nationals, along with four relay units. The Blue Devils have seven individuals and a relay team headed to nationals.

Several are considered strong contenders for national titles. Eau Claire's Bailey Waldhauser (women's high jump), Megan Wallace (women's heptathlon) and Marcus Weaver (men's decathlon) are the top seeds in their respective events, while Stout's Noah Zastrow (men's pole vault) and Kevin Ruechel (men's shot put) earned the same distinction.

Recommended Stories

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama back in contention at the PGA Championship

    Looking for back-to-back major wins, Hideki Matsuyama is just two shots back halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • NBA Playoffs: Should you roll with Steph Curry in DFS lineups on Friday?

    Ahead of the Warriors-Grizzles win-or-go-home matchup on Friday, get last-minute advice on how to fill out your DFS lineups during a live stream from Awesemo.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Tennis-Teenager Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay

    Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.

  • Power saves Penske from Indy 500 qualifying embarrassment

    Will Power was wide open around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, unwilling to let off the gas, even when he brushed his car against the wall. The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner was one of five drivers fighting for a spot in the final row of the May 30 race. A Team Penske car never should have been on the bubble, and yet on Sunday, Power desperately tried to avoid becoming the first Roger Penske driver sent home from the Indy 500 since 1995.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.