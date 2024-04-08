Weekend Wrap-Up

Apr. 8—Hatchets take 2

JENNINGS COUNTY — The Washington Hatchets baseball team won two games on Saturday.

In the opener, WHS beat Jennings County 16-3, with senior Ole Kroeger hitting for the cycle. Kroeger went 4-4 with a home run and five RBIS. Brody Clark also had three hits and Alton Ostby had a pair of RBIs.

WHS had 16 hits, while Jarit Williams went all five innings to pick up the win.

In the second game, WHS beat Charlestown, 7-6. John Chapman had two hits and two RBIs for WHS. Trey James had two hits and scored twice.

Mason Hinkle went six innings, had five Ks and picked up the win.

Vikes lose to FP

FERDINAND — The Barr-Reeve Vikings baseball team dropped a game on Friday to Forest Park. The game was slated to be played in Montgomery but moved to Forest Park due to field conditions.

The Vikes lost 5-4 in 10 innings. The game was tied at 3-3 with both teams scoring in the 9th and FP coming up with the winning run in the top of the 10th.

B-R had eight hits, with Ethan Graber and Kendall Graber getting a pair, and Braydon Knepp had the team's only extra-base hit also had two safeties.

Jake Pauw pitched the final inning and took the loss. Matt Lashley started and had five strikeouts.

B-R beats WC, 5-0

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve Viking tennis team posted a 5-0 win over Washington Catholic on Friday.

At No. 1. Lanie Graber beat Karen Kanapia, 6-1 and 6-2, Brylee Fuhrman was a 6-0, 6-0 over Mariana Berreca, and Brynnlee Rollins downed Emily Brown, 1 and 0.

B-R took both doubles matches, with 0-0 scores. At No. 1 , Alli Robinson and Aniston Kelso, while Claire Harrison and Liv Emmons also added wins.

WHS plays at Vincennes

VINCENNES — The Washington Hatchet golf teams played at Vincennes on Saturday. WHS finished ninth of 21 teams in the Vincennes Lincoln Invitational. The Washington Black shot 338 and Washington Gold shot 377.

For the Black team, Patrick McCarthy shot 80, Bensen Smith had an 81, Michael McCarthy shot 87, Aiden Boyd shot 90 and Chris Meredith shot 92.

For the Gold team, Landon Miller and Kam Ward shot 91s to lead. The event was won by Gibson Southern with a 303 and Lincoln with a 312.

"Lots of strokes left out on the course today by all the golfers — but a really good learning day on the course for the guys.

"An 18-hole tournaments require extra focus and patience throughout a long day on the course — which is hard to replicate during practice. The opening tournament of the year always reminds us of that difficulty. We've got some things to practice this week, but excited about the many positives these young men displayed during their rounds," said WHS coach Trey Miller."

Hatchet Softball loses

MT. VERNON — The Washington Hatchets softball team lost to Mount Vernon on Saturday, 11-7.

WHS fell to Mt. Vernon in a seven-inning contest.

Mia Humphries took the loss and gave up eight runs, but only two were earned. Katie Reed came in for relief and struck out three.

Alison Hill and Hayleigh Cummins had three hits each, with Cummins and Kiara Welsh adding two RBIs. Jerzie McCord and Humphries also had a pair of hits.

WHS takes on Shakamak on Tuesday at 6 p.m.