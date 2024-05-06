Weekend Wrap-Up

May 5—Vikes play in HOF games

JASPER — The Barr-Reeve Viking baseball team played in the Hall of Fame classic in Jasper over the weekend.

On Friday, B-R downed FW Bishop Dwenger, 4-3. Matt Lashley and Seth Wagler limited Dwenger to just three hits, while Jake Pauw led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Also getting hits were Ethan Stoll, Levi Lester and Wagler. While Lester and Braydon Knepp also picked up RBIs.

Against the home-standing Wildcats in the finals, B-R lost to Jasper, 8-0 in seven innings. Jake Pauw and Ben Lester gave up six earned runs, while the Cats limited the Vikes to just four hits from Stoll, Ethan Graber, Pauw and Kendall Graber.

The Vikes also added a 13-1 win over Edgewood in just five innings. Ethan Graber had three hits, including a double and a triple and three RBIs. Stoll had two hits and scored twice. Kylan Lengacher and Tyler Graber also has two hits each.

Seth Wagler picked up the win four strikeouts and gave up just three hits.

Hatchet netters win again

The Washington Lady Hatchet tennis team had another successful outing on Friday with a 5-0 win over Pike Central. Lady Hatchets move to 16-2 and 9-1 in the PAC with a 5-0 victory. Lacy Hancock and Kenna Garland remain undefeated on the season, both with 6-0, 6-0 wins. Sophia Hill added a 6-2 and 6-1 win.

Doubles also had a strong night, with Ryley Traylor and Lisset Santos winning 6-0 and 6-1, and Brooklyn Whitehead and Elle Williams adding 2 and 2 wins. The JV also won 2-0.

Hatchet fastpitch falls short

The Washington Hatchet softball team lost to Bloomfield on Friday. WHS lost 7-1, scoring its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hits game from Mia Humphries, Alison Hill, Katie Reed and Braliegh Armes. Armes had a triple as the only extra-base hit.

Humphries went four innings and gave up all the runs, while Reed pitched three innings.

North Daviess falls to South Spencer

ELNORA — The North Daviess Cougars dropped a 10-6 game on Saturday at home. ND had a 5-1 lead at the bottom of the first and one in the seventh.

Kadin Stoll scored twice and had an RBI, Cam Sassano. Tyler Stoll, Coltyn McNabb and Will Wagler all had RBIs.

ND used five pitchers on day, with Kadin Stoll taking the loss.