Weekend Wrap-Up

Apr. 22—Lady Hatchets stay hot

LOOGOOTEE — The Lady Hatchets tennis team picked up a Saturday afternoon victory at Loogootee 4-1 to move to 9-2 on the season.

Lacy Hancock and Kenna Garland remained unbeaten, as Hancock won 6-1 and 6-2, while Garland was a 6-0, 6-2 winner. Sophia Hill lost to Loogootee's Macy Knepp, 6-0 and 6-3.

In doubles, Ryley Traylor and Lisset Santos won 2 and 0, while Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead added a win in the second slot, 2 and 1. The JV Hatchets were also victorious 3-0.

WHS travels to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.

Vikes fall to Lincoln

VINCENNES — The Barr-Reeve Vikings dropped a Saturday morning game to Vincennes Lincoln, 8-2.

Although Barr-Reeve held an early 2-0 lead, the Alices scored the final eight to come away with the win.

B-R got three hits from Ethan Graber, along with an RBI each from Levi Lester and Hunter Yoder. Yoder, Lester and Ethan Stoll each added doubles in the game.

Seth Wagler started and went six innings giving up six earned runs, while Lester finished out the game.

Lady Hatchets fall to TC

The Washington Hatchet softball team fell to Tell City in a conference match up on Saturday, 12-1 at the Sports Complex.

WHS was limited to just thee hits, with a pair from Kiara Welsh and one from Elly Shartzer. Allison Hill drove in Jerzie McCord for the lone RBI in the third inning.

Welsh went two innings and gave up one run, while Mia Humphries took the loss.

Vikes win 5-0

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve tennis team added a 5-0 win over Vincennes Rivet over the weekend.

Lanie Graber added a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1, while Brylee Fuhrman won 6-1 and 6-2, while in the third spot, Brynlee Rollins also posted a 0 and 0 victory.

In doubles, Claire Harrison and Alli Robinson won 0 and 0, while Mariah Brunson and Anniston Kelso won with a pair of 6-1 victories.

The JV added a 6-1 win.