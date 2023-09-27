The Weekend: Week Five Games to watch

We’re entering the final weekend of September, and the college football season has not disappointed.

Except for Clemson Tigers fans.

Clemson is 0-2 in the conference after losing to two of the best teams in the ACC, almost killing their chances to make it to the conference title game, which will likely court as an “automatic bid” for the College Football Playoffs.

After the loss to Florida State last weekend, the Tigers are projected to play in a bowl game that no one has heard of. Things don’t get easier for the Tigers as they travel to Syracuse, who is undefeated and unranked.

Sounds like a trap game to me.

Let’s check out the other games around the country this weekend.

No. 10 Utah @ No. 21 Oregon State (9/29) 9PM

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) encourages the fans to cheer during a third down against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah is having a great season, but they are hitting the most challenging part of their schedule. Oregon State suffered their first loss, but this team can be hot or cold. A nationally televised game on Friday Night should be a good one.

No. 6 USC @ Colorado 12PM

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 23, 2023.

Colorado will be looking for redemption, but the Trojans are looking to build their resume for the College Football Playoff. We could see a potential QB duel between Sheduer Sanders and Caleb Williams, but Colorado’s defense may not be able to handle that.

No. 24 Kansas @ No. 5 Texas 3:30 PM

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas is walking into Texas with some momentum and an undefeated record. The Jayhawks have a solid backfield with Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal. This has the potential to be a game that shakes up the College Football Playoff landscape.

No. 13 LSU @ No. 20 Ole Miss 6PM

Malik Nabers 8 celebrates after touchdowns as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.

The Tigers are looking for a big win to put themselves back into the top ten. Road games in the SEC are never easy, especially against a ranked opponent.

No. 13 Notre Dame @ No. 16 Duke 7:30 PM

Sep 23, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Duke started the season with an impressive win over a top-ten opponent. However, that opponent has since dropped in the rankings, rendering Duke’s opening victory irrelevant. This weekend, Duke will have a chance to demonstrate that their week one triumph was not a mere stroke of luck.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire