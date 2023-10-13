The Weekend: Week 7 Games to Watch

We’re midway through college football season, and there’s still room for surprises.

The first set of college football playoff rankings is looming. With 14 teams still undefeated, games are becoming more crucial.

Take a look at the Pac-12. The dying conference has seven ranked teams and an unranked Colorado team that is ready to give everyone a fight. The following month will be filled with big games, and I’m sure conference officials are hoping that the top teams won’t cannibalize each other.

The ACC has turned into a four-team race led by Florida State. Clemson has a chance to play spoiler, but they missed the opportunity to be the most prominent spoiler for Florida State.

Arkansas @ No. 11 Alabama

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) warms up prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is still looking for their first conference win of the season and ending a four-game losing streak. Alabama is vulnerable this year without a bonafide quarterback, and this is a perfect opportunity for Razorbacks’ quarterback, KJ Jefferson, to put the pressure on an average Bama offense.

No. 8 Oregon @ No. 7 Washington

Sep 30, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.(9) drops back to attempt a pass to tight end Quentin Moore (88) agaisnt the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of this game will likely be in the top four next weekend. Penix Jr. is playing lights out, but Oregon’s defense has only allowed 59 points this season. This game has major implications on the College Football Playoff landscape.

Texas A&M @ No. 21 Tennessee

Sep 30, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Neither one of these teams have a chance to make it to the SEC championship game, but this should be an entertaining SEC contest.

No. 14 Louisville @ Pittsburgh

Louisville’s Gilbert Frierson (13) celebrated at midfield as time wound down on the Louisville Cardinals defeat of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 33-20 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Louisville remains as one of the 14 teams still undefeated after upsetting Notre Dame last weekend, but now they are one of the hunted. They’ll travel to Pitt this weekend, which has the potential to be a trap game.

No. 10 USC @ No. 21 Notre Dame

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) escapes pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best rivalries in college football. Many times these two programs have met and the result has played a role in the landscape of the national championship. This year won’t be any different. Notre Dame needs help if it wants to be in the CFP conversation but USC is still in the thick of it.

No 25 Miami @ No. 12 North Carolina

Oct 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If it wasn’t for a coaching blunder by Mario Cristobal, this would be a matchup between two undefeated teams. The Hurricanes are not out of the mix yet, and North Carolina needs another big win to add to their resume. Both teams are chasing Florida State, so this game matters a lot.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire