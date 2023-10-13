The Weekend: Week 7 Games to Watch
We’re midway through college football season, and there’s still room for surprises.
The first set of college football playoff rankings is looming. With 14 teams still undefeated, games are becoming more crucial.
Take a look at the Pac-12. The dying conference has seven ranked teams and an unranked Colorado team that is ready to give everyone a fight. The following month will be filled with big games, and I’m sure conference officials are hoping that the top teams won’t cannibalize each other.
The ACC has turned into a four-team race led by Florida State. Clemson has a chance to play spoiler, but they missed the opportunity to be the most prominent spoiler for Florida State.
Arkansas @ No. 11 Alabama
Arkansas is still looking for their first conference win of the season and ending a four-game losing streak. Alabama is vulnerable this year without a bonafide quarterback, and this is a perfect opportunity for Razorbacks’ quarterback, KJ Jefferson, to put the pressure on an average Bama offense.
No. 8 Oregon @ No. 7 Washington
The winner of this game will likely be in the top four next weekend. Penix Jr. is playing lights out, but Oregon’s defense has only allowed 59 points this season. This game has major implications on the College Football Playoff landscape.
Texas A&M @ No. 21 Tennessee
Neither one of these teams have a chance to make it to the SEC championship game, but this should be an entertaining SEC contest.
No. 14 Louisville @ Pittsburgh
Louisville remains as one of the 14 teams still undefeated after upsetting Notre Dame last weekend, but now they are one of the hunted. They’ll travel to Pitt this weekend, which has the potential to be a trap game.
No. 10 USC @ No. 21 Notre Dame
One of the best rivalries in college football. Many times these two programs have met and the result has played a role in the landscape of the national championship. This year won’t be any different. Notre Dame needs help if it wants to be in the CFP conversation but USC is still in the thick of it.
No 25 Miami @ No. 12 North Carolina
If it wasn’t for a coaching blunder by Mario Cristobal, this would be a matchup between two undefeated teams. The Hurricanes are not out of the mix yet, and North Carolina needs another big win to add to their resume. Both teams are chasing Florida State, so this game matters a lot.