The Weekend: Week 4 Games to watch

The first month of the college football season is almost finished, and the oddsmakers have been trying to confuse betters with strange spreads.

And this week isn’t much different.

At this point, teams are beginning their conference schedule if they haven’t already. This is where we see who can get through the gauntlet of their conference to reach the college football playoffs. Essentially, the conference schedule acts as a playoffs.

Clemson will be in a playoff game this weekend, with rival Florida State coming to town. It’s just one of a few games that will affect the college football playoffs landscape.

No. 4 Florida State @ No.25 Clemson 12pm

Oct 19, 2013; Clemson, SC, USA;Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) celebrates with teammates following against the Clemson Tigers the game at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Seminoles won 51-14. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson is on a seven-game win streak, and the Noles haven’t won a game in Death Valley since 2013. The Noles are the favorite, but not by much, this game will determine a lot, not only in the ACC.

No. 19 Colorado @ No. 10 Oregon

Oregon’s Noah Whittington carries the ball for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Another week where the Buffaloes are participants in one of the most anticipated games of the weekend. Oregon hasn’t provided any motivation for the Buffaloes, and they are 21-point favorites.

No. 15 UCLA @ No. 11 Utah

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches game action against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chip Kelly-UCLA experiment hasn’t panned out yet, but this is the best the Bruins have looked since he took over. A big road win against Utah could land them in the top ten next week.

No. 15 Ole Miss @ No. 13 Alabama

Sep 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide punter head coach Nick Saban leads warms ups before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Since 1988, Ole Miss has only managed to win two games in Tuscaloosa. However, the Crimson Tide, despite being a strong team, are not invincible. Their coach, Nick Saban, is in unfamiliar territory, as his program is currently ranked outside of the top ten. Nevertheless, they still have a good chance of winning the SEC West, but first, they will have to beat Ole Miss.

No. 14 Oregon State @ No. 21 Washington State 7pm

Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) looks to throw during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Another big Pac-12 matchup. Oregon State is creeping up the polls, and this is an opportunity for former Clemson quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, to produce on the national scene.

No. 3 Texas @ Baylor 7pm

Sep 16, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears take the field before opening kickoff against the Long Island Sharks at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

This is my trap game of the weekend. Texas is still riding high off that win against Alabama, and they are walking into a game against a motivated Baylor squad that needs a big win as they recover from being a long list of sanctions.

No. 6 Ohio State @ No. 9 Notre Dame 7pm

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) smiles after beating Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-10 in their game at Ohio Stadium.

Between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Sam Hartman, this game has the potential to have some “Heisman Moments.” Ohio State won the matchup last year, but Notre Dame has a legitimate quarterback and a home field on their side.

No. 24 Iowa @ No. 7 Penn State

Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Don Ellies gets a hand from fans after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to be a White Out in Happy Valley on Saturday, which is always good for TV. Penn State is still trying to prove themselves to the voters, so a big win is needed.

