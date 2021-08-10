After weekend of unhealthy air quality, smoke to 'settle in, move out' for weeks

Ravyn Cullor, The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·2 min read

Aug. 9—Hanford saw smoky skies over the weekend, and experts say those conditions could come and go for weeks.

Wildfire smoke has covered much of the U.S. this summer, but over the weekend low pressure and changing winds pushed smoke down into the Valley, causing air quality alerts and hazy skies, said Gerald Meadows, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Hanford.

"Smoke is kind of all over the U.S., but as it's kind of moving around, it can settle into a big bowl like in the San Joaquin," Meadows said. "The high pressure pushed it down and it didn't escape easily."

Current data and forecasts show conditions to allow the smoke to move out of the Valley during the week, but another high pressure system will likely reverse that over the weekend, Meadows said.

"The smoke will probably settle in and move out, but there will be no long periods in the smoke unless we get fires further south, closer to us," Meadows said.

In a press release, the Valley Air District said the smoke mostly came from fires in Northern California and in nearer Mariposa and Tuolumne counties, and has prompted valley-wide health cautions until the fires are put out.

Health impacts can affect different populations depending on how poor the air quality is, but smoke can "trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke," according to the release.

Residents experiencing smoking air can protect themselves with cloth or paper face masks, but are advised to limit their time outside and stay indoors with filtered air.

Meadows said high heat conditions, which have been common this summer, can also add to the health danger of smoke. With triple digit temperatures and potential smoky conditions, he said residents should drink lots of water and stay inside when possible.

