THE WEEKEND: Two new teams in the top 15, one creeps into the top 10

The second week of October didn’t have many fireworks, but we saw the arrival of the Pac-12. After a successful weekend, the Pac-12 has two undefeated teams in the top ten and three teams overall in the top twelve positions.

One of the most impressive things about the weekend was Tennessee continuing to shake up the SEC East. After their blowout win over LSU, we have no choice but to add them to the table with Georgia as potential SEC East champs. This weekend will determine if they are, in fact, the real deal with Alabama coming to Neyland Stadium.

This weekend has a few games that will shake up the rankings but before we get there, let’s see where everyone stands in the latest top 15 rankings.

Alabama (6-0, LW 1)

I’m more impressed with these kinds of wins than Alabama’s blowout. For the second week in a row, Nick Saban used a backup quarterback and a tough red-zone stand to keep the National Championship hopes alive. If Bryce Young still isn’t ready to come back, how much longer can they keep this going?

Georgia (6-0, LW 2)

Georgia went back into their dominant ways after two weeks of potential hiccups. I’m sure they’ll keep an eye on Neyland Stadium as they take on Vanderbilt.

Ohio State (6-0, LW 3)

The Buckeyes have a bye this upcoming week after defeating Michigan State 49-20. They have a trip to Penn State during Halloween weekend that could have some real implications on the playoff rankings.

Clemson (6-0, LW 4)

Clemson walked out of Massachusets with a 31-3 victory over Boston College. Next week they travel down to Tallahassee for a night game against Florida State, who is trying to restore the energy inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Michigan (6-0, LW 5)

The Wolverines didn’t get cut overlooking the Indiana Hoosiers, leaving Indiana with a 31-10 victory. Next for the Wolverines, they’ll host Penn State for a Saturday afternoon Big Ten matchup in the Big House.

Tennessee (6-0, LW 8)

This looked like it could be a trap game for the Volunteers; instead, it turned out to be a statement win, as they knocked off LSU 40-13. I don’t know about y’all, but I like what’s happening in the SEC East.

USC (6-0, LW 6)

USC is still rocking and rolling with its 30-14 win over Washington State. The Trojans haven’t skipped a beat, but we all know the Pac-12 is not the best conference to dominate in. Consistency will be their best friend at the end of the season.

Ole Miss (6-0, LW 9)

Wide receiver, Johnathan Mingo, scored two touchdowns for Ole Miss in their 52-28 road win over Vanderbilt. Mingo is now the SEC receiving leader, and Jaxson Dart looks pretty good too. Auburn’s next.

UCLA (6-0, LW NR)

Welcome to The Weekend, UCLA! The Bruins hit 6-0 for the first time since 2005 with their 42-32 win over Utah. The Bruins must travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the Oregon Ducks, but if they can run the table, we might see an undefeated matchup between the two schools in southern California.

Penn State (5-0, LW 11)

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Brenton Strange (86) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions had a bye week, so check out Nittany Lions Wire for any information from the past weekend. Break time is over, though, Saturday, they head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

Oregon (5-1, LW 13)

Oregon beat Arizona 49-22, continuing their quest to the top ten and reverting everyone’s minds after the Georgia debacle.

TCU (5-0, LW NR)

The Horned Frogs survived a scare from the Kansas Jayhawks, winning 38-31 on the road. They will host Oklahoma State this weekend in a very important Big 12 matchup.

NC State (5-1, LW 15)

NC State survived Florida State’s upset attempt, protecting its home-field 19-17. This weekend they head north to take on the Syracuse Orange.

Wake Forest (5-1, LW NR)

The Demon Deacons took a tough loss to Clemson, but they’re still playing good football. They’ll get a bye this weekend, followed by games against Boston College, Louisville and NC State.

