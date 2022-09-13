THE WEEKEND: Three teams fall out of top ten in new Kendall’s 15 rankings

What a fun weekend it was.

We saw a great battle in Austin, Bryce Young having his first Heisman moment of the season, but the biggest story is three teams in the AP top ten, two of them losing to unranked opponents.

Notre Dame took a horrible loss to Marshall in South Bend, the first 0-2 start since 2011, putting newly hired head coach Marcus Freeman under fire.

If you remember, in the first set of rankings last week, I said I wasn’t sold on the Bears after their big win against Albany, and look what happened…

And the worst loss goes to Texas A&M losing at home to Appalachian State. The Aggies had a lot of expectations coming into this season, and in week one, I saw a team that didn’t resemble a championship.

So who were the ones to replace the teams to drop out of the top ten, let’s find out.

1. Georgia (2-0, LW 1) W 33-0 v. Samford

.@GeorgiaFootball has outscored its opponents 82-3 this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/jyuyMEWYrr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 10, 2022

Kirby Smart and his boys had another week of dominance, no need to move them.

2. Alabama (2-0, LW 2) W 20-19 @ Texas

Heisman 2.0 moment for Bryce Young 😤 pic.twitter.com/2Mlmlkyr7G — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 11, 2022

Welcome to the Bryce Young experience Longhorns. While they did walk out of Austin with a victory, it wasn’t enough to jump the Bulldogs.

3. Ohio State (2-0 LW 3) W 45-12 v. Arkansas State

𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐯: exhibit C pic.twitter.com/ZTpj7Rcq4E — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 11, 2022

It was business as usual for the Buckeyes. There is nothing much to see in the other three touchdown connections between CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Story continues

4. Clemson (2-0, LW 4) W 35-12 Furman

Good day at the office 💼📈 pic.twitter.com/JcnzzTTCCd — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2022

Most of the college football world thinks D.J Uiagalelei will lose his job at some point in the season. I think the Tigers are in a good position with their starting quarterback.

5. Michigan (2-0 LW 5) W 56-10 v. Hawaii

Completions: 11

Attempts: 12@jjmccarthy09 was nearly flawless through the air in his first @UMichFootball start. Watch every connection ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/04ajq8mdqL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 11, 2022

Jim Harbaugh’s experiment of using two quarterbacks is working so far, but what happens when the Wolverines enter conference play?

6. Oklahoma (2-0 LW 6) W 33-3 v Kent State

To go 12-0, you have to go 2-0. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tNDszhCkD7 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 13, 2022

The Sooners walked into halftime only leading 7-3. Then they scored 24 consecutive points in the third quarter.

7. USC (2-0, LW 10) W 41-21 @ Stanford

goooooooood morning — catch all the highlights from last night's dub ✌️🪓 pic.twitter.com/3NK4xtNkFy — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 11, 2022

The Lincoln Riley era is flourishing, and I think the college football world is ready to see a rise in Troy.

8. Arkansas (2-0, LW 13) W 44-30 v. South Carolina

The first college football game I ever saw was South Carolina vs Arkansas in 2012 with my dad. I’d like to think he’d be proud of how far I’ve come. pic.twitter.com/9vITNWpAbw — Mick White (@MicksFlicks_) September 11, 2022

The Razorbacks have the toughest schedule in the country and have shown they can handle whatever is thrown at them, including injuries.

9. Oklahoma State (2-0, LW 11) W 34-17 v. Arizona State

I’m still undecided on how good this team really is, but because of others, they jumped two spots in the 15.

10. Michigan State (2-0 LW 12) W 52-0 Akron

Other than Payton Thorne two interceptions, this was a much better performance from the Spartans, with six touchdowns on the ground.

11. Miami (2-0, LW 14) W 30-7 Southern Mississippi

Just like USC, I think college football is better when the Hurricanes are playing great football.

12. Kentucky (2-0, LW NR) W 26-16 @ Florida

Game Ball: @UKCoachStoops, the all-time winningest football coach in UK history. "We've got something special to prove and do this year." pic.twitter.com/F8WWo1EULy — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 11, 2022

The national media jumped on the Wildcats’ bandwagon after their win in Florida but let’s not forget, Florida wasn’t supposed to be very good. Still the Wildcats deserve their spot 15.

13. Utah (1-1, LW 15) W 73-7 Southern Utah

No Place Like Home pic.twitter.com/evhPezwzq5 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 11, 2022

How do you respond after losing on the road to an unranked team? You drop 70 points at home.

14. Tennessee (2-0 LW NR) W 34-27 @ PITT

The Volunteers had a great road win against Pitt, earning their way into the 15 as the 5th SEC team.

15. BYU (2-0, LW NR) W 26-20 OT v. #7 Texas A&M

Nights like this make lifelong Cougar fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/9MiCbhXuk9 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 11, 2022

I noticed flaws in the Aggies last week and the Cougars exposed them last Saturday. Welcome to the 15 BYU.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire