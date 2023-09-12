The Weekend: Texas join the party, moves into the top 15

College football is in full swing, and another Weekend is in the books, so let’s jump right into it.

Before we travel around the country, we have to discuss the Clemson Tigers falling out of the Associated Press top 25. Clemson only fell to no. 26, but this is not the end of the world. The voters are waiting for the Tigers to show that things have not changed in Death Valley, and they are still a top program worthy of a spot in the top 25. Clemson will have opportunities to rise back up the rankings with a big game against no. 3 Florida State on the horizon.

Some would say the Texas Longhorns should be 2-0 against Alabama over the last two years, but many programs cannot claim a win in Tuscaloosa during the Nick Saban. The Longhorns finally got the signature win that has eluded them since the days of Mack Brown, but can they keep the momentum going? The schedule has a few speed bumps, but you never know in college football.

Let’s get into the rankings.

Georgia (2-0)

Another dominant performance by the Bulldogs, it’ll be a while before we see their quest for a three-peat potentially ruined.

Check out UGA Wire for more coverage of the Bulldogs.

The Wolverines take Alabama’s spot after successfully defending the Big House in their 35-7 win over UNLV. Blake Corum started his campaign for Heisman, scoring four touchdowns.

Florida State (2-0)

The Noles have scored 111 points in the first two games. Are the Noles the real deal, they’ll get another chance to prove they are when they travel to Death Valley next weekend.

Texas (2-0)

The Longhorns earned the first signature win of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas. Also, this is a good win for the Longhorns, who will be in the SEC next year. With an average schedule, they can run the table and possibly make it to the College Football Playoffs.

Check out Longhorns Wire for more coverage.

USC (3-0)

The Trojans’ offense, led by last year’s Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, has scored 56+ points in the first three games of the season. This offense is scary, and you’re going to have to score a lot of points if you want to beat this USC team.

Check out the Trojan Wire for more coverage.

The Buckeyes haven’t had that dominant team performance yet, but Marvin Harrison Jr. had a big day with seven catches, 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the Buckeyes Wire for more coverage.

Penn State sneaks its way to the top five after a big win against Delaware. They’ll start their conference schedule this weekend with a trip to Illinois.

Check out Nittany Lions Wire for more coverage.

Another high-powered offense on the West Coast. Like USC, The Huskies have a future NFL quarterback leading the way and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Alabama (1-1)

After Bama’s loss, Nick Saban said the future is now for his program. The rest of the country has caught up to Bama, which could be a serious reality check for them this year.

Check out Roll Tide Wire for more Bama coverage.

Notre Dame (3-0)

Storms postponed gameplay across the ACC but it didn’t slow down Sam Hartman and the Fighting Irish. Another solid performance from the gold domes.

Check out the Fighting Irish Wire for more coverage.

Whole lotta touchdowns on Saturday night 🖐️🖐️ pic.twitter.com/32l5xsO0cJ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 10, 2023

LSU returned from their disappointing loss to Florida State with a 72-10 beatdown on Grambling State. This is still a dangerous team.

Check out the LSU Wire for more coverage.

Silver wings shining in the sunset 🌅 pic.twitter.com/SjPT2RR4AN — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 12, 2023

It took a 20-point fourth quarter for Oregon to remain undefeated but it’s some things they will need to address before the thick of the conference schedule begins.

Check out the Ducks Wire for more coverage

Utah (2-0)

The Utes had trouble on the road against Baylor, needing the final drive to secure a win before leaving Waco.

Shedeur Sanders said this victory against Nebraska was personal for Buffalo. At this point, every game for them may be personal.

Check out the Colorado Buffaloes Wire for more coverage.

Duke (2-0)

2-0 😈 Onto the next pic.twitter.com/iVUHlsc0CD — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 11, 2023

The Blue Devils claim the final spot in the top 15, but there are a few teams ready to take their spot., Clemson is one of them. Unlike those other teams, Duke has a signature win under their belt; they need to stay consistent.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire