Weekend storms in forecast won’t halt 85th Spring Bike Rally in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Streets along the Grand Strand have been filled with the roar of engines, sounds of live music, and the hustle of vendors and visitors enjoying the festivities of the 85th Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally.

The 10-daylong event is now entering its final three days, but with possible storms in the forecast over the weekend bikers and vendors could face weather related challenges.

“We’ve actually had a pretty consistent crowd this week, the turnouts been really good. Even with the weather,” said Harley Davidson event coordinator Savanna Harris.

Spring Bike Week has been a rain or shine event in Myrtle Beach since 1940 and bikers, vendors and event coordinators said this won’t be changing in 2024.

Harris said the last few days of the rally are typically the busiest, with many riders arriving just in time for the weekend’s main events, and those thunderstorms in the forecast won’t be impacting any of the events planned over the weekend, including the popular scenic rally ride.

“Unless there is just some sort of weather emergency like a tornado or something we will still have everything as we plan it rain or shine,” said Harris.

Jamie Gilbert a biker from North Carolina has been attending both the Fall and Spring Bike Rallies for nearly a decade and told News13 this year is the busiest he has seen it since before the pandemic.

“I always tell my wife, there’s 30,000 40,000 bikes here and you never see two to save. Everybody does something to their bikes and make it their way. I love it, it’s something I have a very strong passion for,” said Gilbert.

Matthew Cashman a vendor located at Harley Davidson travels to different bike rallies across the country but said none compare to this one.

“Myrtle Beach has been one of the better ones because the people here in Myrtle Beach. They’re the real nice folks. And they’re kind and they like to spend, and we like them to spend,” said Cashman.

Bikers from Robeson, North Carolina told News13 they have been riding to the Grand Strand for these bike rallies for decades and the rain won’t stop them now.

“We don’t necessarily leave in the rain but it’s a different story getting caught in the rain, if you’re wet you might as well ride,” said Rose Lowery.

The event wraps up on Sunday, but bike riders and enthusiasts will be back in the area for the Fall Bike Rally September 30, 2024-October 3, 2024.

Savannah Denton joined News 13 in July 2023 as a reporter and producer. Savannah is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow Savannah on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of her work here.

