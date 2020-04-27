Weekend Sports in Brief

NBA

MIAMI (AP) -- NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement still in place as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and limited to individual sessions only, according to a person familiar with the league's decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

Group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.

For teams in cities where stay-at-home orders still make such a return impossible, the NBA said it would work to find ''alternative arrangements,'' the person with knowledge of the matter said.

The move does not mean a resumption of games is imminent.

- By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

NFL

An unusual NFL draft ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt. The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. The previous high was 6.2 million last year.

Carolina pulled off a new one by choosing nothing but defensive players, seven in all. Wide receiver was considered the deepest position in this crop, and 37 were taken.

The Southeastern Conference had 63 players drafted, including 14 from national champion LSU - tying the most in a seven-round draft. The SEC set the mark with 64 draft selections a year ago.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Winston and the Saints are in ''advanced'' talks, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing. The person declined to say whether there was any agreement on either the length of the contract or financial terms.

Meanwhile, the Saints announced that dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract. A person familiar with the agreement told the AP that the deal for Hill, who was a restricted free agent and turns 30 in August, is worth $21 million, with $16 million guaranteed and up to $1 million in incentives. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because financial terms had not been announced.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes last season, but also threw the most interceptions (30). That made him the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston, whom it drafted first overall out of Florida State in 2015, to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots star Tom Brady.

- By AP Sports Writer Brett Martel.

MIAMI (AP) - Running back Matt Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick.

The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

The defending NFC champions also acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.

The Niners sent a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still needed to pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

San Francisco also sent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia. The teams flipped sixth-round draft picks, with the Eagles getting No. 210 and the Niners receiving No. 190.

Breida, who is from Florida, averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are releasing Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker in a major overhaul of their offensive line that clears significant salary cap space.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press that Britt had been informed he is being released, ending six seasons with the Seahawks. The person spoke on the condition of anyonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Earlier on Sunday, Fluker posted on Twitter that he had been released after two seasons as Seattle's starting right guard.

Seattle will save about $12 million combined in salary cap space between the two roster moves, most of that belonging to Britt.

- By AP Sports Writer Tim Booth.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was back home after falling and being hospitalized.

The team Saturday quoted Scully on Twitter saying he was home and ''resting comfortably'' with his wife. The 92-year-old fell Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home.

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning after losing seasons in five of his six years, with one NCAA Tournament appearance.

The move came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, ending the season shortly before the coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown of college and professional sports.

Manning, a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ryan Newman said he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.

Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SOCCER

ROME (AP) - Nearly seven weeks after the last game was played, Italy's top soccer division finally has a target date to resume practice.

Premier Giuseppe Conte announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18, while individual sports can resume practice on May 4.

The move means that the Serie A league could resume playing games in June - albeit without any fans in the stadiums.