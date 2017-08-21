Weekend Sports In Brief

NFL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Receiver Anquan Boldin is abruptly giving up on football to pursue his humanitarian and charitable work just under two weeks after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Boldin released a statement Sunday night, shortly after informing the Bills of his decision.

Boldin, the NFL's 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year, oversees the south Florida-based Q81 Foundation, which offers educational support for under-privileged children.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team respects Boldin's decision to retire.

Boldin's decision came as a complete surprise, especially after he talked about building on his legacy entering his 15th season and being open to serving as a mentor for Buffalo's young group of receivers.

BASEBALL

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - Despite spending the afternoon with 12-year-old Little Leaguers who idolize pros like himself, Josh Bell didn't find himself dispensing much advice.

So he gave them a firsthand demonstration of how to hit one out.

Bell homered and drove in four runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a 91-year-old minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place. Sitting in the front rows were admiring Little Leaguers who got to mingle with the big league stars earlier in the day, part of a Major League Baseball initiative to celebrate youth baseball.

After the final out of MLB's first regular-season game in Williamsport, the Pirates shook hands on the field as usual following a victory. And then - in a nod to Little League baseball - both teams lined up at home plate and shook hands with each other, throwing in some hugs and high-fives to finish off a feel-good day.

GOLF

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lexi Thompson set the tone by rallying from four holes down. The rest of the Americans took it from there and restored their dominance in the Solheim Cup

Her U.S. teammates followed her lead and the Americans finished off their most-decisive Solheim Cup victory in over 20 years, beating Europe 16 1/2-11 1/2 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won key matches, and Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory.

Juli Inkster joined Judy Rankin as the only U.S. captains to win the Solheim Cup twice.

The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament after their biggest win since a 17-11 triumph in 1996 in Wales. They rallied to win in Germany in 2015, and have taken five of the last seven matches.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Henrik Stenson kept making birdies on the back nine at the Wyndham Championship. They added up to a tournament record - and his first victory of the year.

Stenson closed with a 6-under 64 for a one-stroke victory in the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion finished at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club, breaking the course's 72-hole record set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim.

The Swede earned $1,044,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points for his sixth win on tour and his first since the 2016 British Open.

Ollie Schniederjans shot a 64 to finish second. Webb Simpson was 18 under after a 67.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Doc Redman stood over a 60-foot eagle putt on the 35th hole of the U.S. Amateur final, his hand in his pocket as usual. One hole earlier, he missed a 4-footer to fall two holes behind with two to play, and his championship chances probably rested on this long, tricky shot.

And if the 19-year-old sophomore from Clemson felt even a bit of that pressure, Redman never showed it while he holed that daunting putt and made an incredible comeback to win.

Redman rallied past Doug Ghim and won on the first extra hole, claiming the Havemeyer Trophy in the 117th edition of the Amateur.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA is investigating whether the Los Angeles Lakers tampered with All-Star forward Paul George while he was under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers asked the league to open the probe.

There is no known timetable for the completion of the investigation being conducted by the New York law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Read More