Weekend Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Adrian Beltre doubled for his 3,000th career hit, reaching the milestone in the Texas Rangers' 10-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers already were down 4-0 when the 38-year-old third baseman, who went 1 for 5 in his 2,771st game, had a hard hit down the line past third base in the fourth inning.

Beltre became the first player from the Dominican Republic, and 31st overall, to join the 3,000-hit club in the major leagues.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Ivan Rodriguez stared out at his father, wiping away tears as he spoke.

''I love you with all of my heart,'' Rodriguez said. ''If I'm a Hall of Famer, you're a Hall of Famer - double.''

Those words punctuated Rodriguez's speech as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines, along with former commissioner Bud Selig and front-office guru John Schuerholz also were enshrined on a picture-perfect summer day in front of over 27,000 fans.

Before he started, Rodriguez received a standing ovation from hundreds of fans, many wearing red-and-white jerseys with Puerto Rico emblazoned on the front, and proceeded to give half his speech in Spanish.

The 45-year-old Rodriguez holds major league records for games caught (2,427) and putouts by a catcher (12,376). He hit 311 homers and batted .296 in his career.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man's face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.

''You're a big shot,'' Christie says before walking down the stairs. It was not known what caused the tiff.

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night's series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers' baseball operations department.

AUTO RACING

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Kyle Busch used a bump-and-run on Kevin Harvick to take the lead and held on to snap a 36-race losing streak and win the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won for the first time this season in the No. 18 Toyota and won for the first time ever at Pocono. Busch had led more than 1,000 laps this season entering the race. He was racing for the lead last weekend in the Brickyard 400 when he wrecked with Martin Truex Jr., which led to a pit road altercation between members of both teams.

Busch won from the pole and gave Toyota its 100th Cup win since its 2007 debut.

Busch, the 2015 Cup champion, had never gone a full season without winning a race. Charlotte Motor Speedway is now the only track where he's failed to win.

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) - Josef Newgarden dominated at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on the way to his second straight IndyCar victory at the Honda Indy 200.

Newgarden was not challenged most of the day on the 90-lap, 2.2-mile course and finished 5.156 seconds ahead of Team Penske teammate Will Power, the pole-sitter. Newgarden won at Toronto on July 16 and has six career wins, three this season.

Newgarden moved from fourth to first in the series points standings, seven points ahead of Helio Castroneves.

GOLF

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) - Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title at Glen Abbey, beating Charley Hoffman with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Vegas' approach from the left bunker on the par-5 18th hit the grass just above the sand lip and still had enough power to clear the water and go through the green.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan chipped to a foot - after racing a chip past the hole in regulation from the same area en route to a par - and won when Hoffman's birdie try from the back bunker slid past the hole.

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) - Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of Hall of Famer Karrie Webb's late double bogey to win the Ladies Scottish Open for her second LPGA Tour title.

A stroke ahead of Lee with two holes left at chilly Dundonald Links, Webb dropped a shot back with the double bogey on the par-5 17th after driving into a bunker and having to play out backward.

Lee, playing in the group ahead of Webb, increased the margin to two with a birdie on the par-5 18th. Needing an eagle to force a playoff, Webb closed with a birdie to tie for second with Mi Jung Hur. Webb didn't know she was two strokes behind because of the lack of a leaderboard on the final hole in the tuneup event for the Ricoh Women's British Open next week at Kingsbarns.

Read More