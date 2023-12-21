Weekend Scouting Report: Shelby's 50th anniversary celebration highlights hoops storylines

MANSFIELD — Calling all Shelby Whippet girls basketball alumni.

The Shelby girls basketball team is inviting all former players to attend Friday night's game vs. Ontario. As Shelby girls basketball celebrates 50 years, they hope to give their alumni an early Christmas present with a victory.

It is among the Richland County games with interesting storylines this weekend. Let's take a look at a weekend full of great basketball before the big guy makes a Christmas visit.

Primetime Games

Ontario at Shelby Girls, Friday

Friday night is ladies' night in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and it will feature an always-fun Richland County battle between Ontario and Shelby. With three league losses already, this is a must-win if the Warriors hope to have any say in who takes home the crown. Shelby is always in the driver's seat of its MOAC championship destiny and this year is no different. It will be an emotional game for the Whippets on alumni night, so they will be looking to put on a show for all those who came before them. What better way to usher in Christmas?

Loudonville at Lucas Boys, Friday

The Cubs have yet to be challenged in the Mid-Buckeye Conference and likely won't be again here, as Loudonville has struggled out of the gate to a 1-4 start. The Cubs have seen six players score in double figures so far during a year where depth was going to be a major question mark. Those questions have been answered loud and clear. Lucas has four games in the next four weeks, with their next double weekend coming Jan. 12-13, so this will be the perfect time to get some legs rested up and let those small nagging injuries heal as they get ready for a stretch run.

Ontario at Lexington Boys, Saturday

These two programs may be in different stages, but it is always fun to catch this rivalry. Lexington is rolling full steam ahead with a talented sophomore class and an undefeated start to the season. Ontario just picked up its first win of the year as it continues to rebuild. There have been some great battles between these two teams over the years even though Lexington holds the 88-39 advantage in head-to-head matchups and all signs point to the Minutemen getting No. 89. But this game isn't played on paper. Expect a fun one.

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes Girls, Saturday

This is without a doubt the biggest game on Mansfield Senior's schedule to date. Both teams are undefeated in the Ohio Cardinal Conference so whoever comes out of this one with a W is in complete control of their league title destiny. The Tygers have been playing exceptionally well, winning their five league games by at least 19 points. West Holmes is never an easy place to play, but championships are won by winning those tough road games and the Tygers hope this is the victory that sets the stage for a repeat run.

Shelby's Eve Schwemley leads the Whippets into an interesting game with Ontario on Friday night.

Players to Watch

Brayden Fogle, Lexington

One of the best players in the state let alone Richland County, Fogle has taken his game to the next level lately. He is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds and took it upon himself to give the Minutemen a rebounding threat after the graduation of Hudson Moore and Baden Forup. He has evolved into one of the most dominant players in Richland County as he is also averaging two assists and a steal per game. Fogle plays the game extremely hard and with a lot of swagger and it is a joy to watch him play. He has a chance to really do something special on Saturday night in one of the biggest rivalry games in Richland County.

Jon Mahon, Ontario

This youngster has a bright future. A role player off of the bench, Mahon brings instant energy when he checks in. He battles on the boards and gives the Warriors an inside presence that they have been missing for a while now. Mahon is going to be extra important on Saturday against a tall Lexington squad that loves to dominate the boards. If Mahon can give them a rebounding presence, it will keep the Warriors in the game.

Annaleise Norris, Mansfield Senior

Norris is one of the most dominant inside players in the area and the Ohio Cardinal Conference. Her ability to own the boards and score off of the block makes the Tygers difficult to game plan against because of their exceptional guard play. Norris will be instrumental on Saturday when the Tygers head to West Holmes. If they can't shoot well in that gym, they can always feed Norris in the post and let her go to work. She has the size and strength to take over a game and she might just get called upon to do so on Saturday.

Ka'Mashya Shaw, Ontario

Shaw is the energizer bunny for the Warriors. She is relentless on both ends of the court and her unselfish nature makes her the perfect teammate. She is super active defensively, and the stop-you-at-all-costs mindset that she had in soccer carries over to the hardwood. Her end-to-end speed is next level. She can snag a rebound on one end and outrace everyone for an easy layup. She is a very fun player to watch because she gives it her all every second she is on the court.

Eve Schwemley, Shelby

Arguably the most talented girls basketball player in Richland County, Schwemley has the ability to take over a game in multiple ways. Need her to score and get your team the lead? Give her the ball and get the heck out of the way. Need her to get her teammates involved? Give her the ball and watch the magic happen. Need a big defensive stop? Have her guard the ball handler and watch what happens. Schwemley can do a lot of everything, and the Whippets are rolling right along with her in a leadership role. To no one's surprise of course.

Logan Toms, Lucas

Toms is a two-time All-Ohioan and is playing like a three-time one. He isn't scoring at the same rate, but his role has expanded immensely this season – guarding the other team's best player while also doing a lot of the ball handling and offensive setup. He is being asked to be a facilitator, but then take over a game late if it is close and do the majority of the scoring. The Cubs are undefeated right now so you tell me how that is going. Just a special, special player.

Lexington's Brayden Fogle takes the Minutemen into a huge rivalry game with Ontario on Saturday night.

Weekend Schedule

Friday

Boys Basketball

Crestview at New London

Loudonville at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at St. Peter's

Lexington at Ashland

New Philadelphia at Madison

Wooster at Mansfield Senior

Girls Basketball

Clear Fork at Highland

Ontario at Shelby

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Plymouth at Black River

Northmor at Clear Fork

Ontario at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Eastmoor

Girls Basketball

New London at Crestview

Lexington at New Philadelphia

Madison at Ashland

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

