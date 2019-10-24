Weekend schedule for Cup, Trucks at Martinsville

Get ready for drama. The last two Cup playoff races at Martinsville Speedway featured last-lap passes for the win, including Joey Logano‘s bump-and-run of Martin Truex Jr. that left Truex to say “He won the battle but he ain’t winning the damn war.”

Well, Logano went on to beat Truex for the championship last year.

Cup teams are back to begin the Round of 8 Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). This is the first of three races that will set the field for next month’s title race at Miami.

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Truck race calls for a high temperature of 61 degrees and a 33% chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a high temperature of 70 degrees and a 40% chance of rain.

Here is the weekend schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Truck garage open

11 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck practice for rookies only (No TV)

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

10:05 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

11:45 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., MRN)

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, 200 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

9 a.m. — Cup garage opens

1 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. — First Data 500 Cup race, 500 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)