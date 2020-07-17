Weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

Almost four months after it was originally scheduled, NASCAR will finally make its first visit of the year to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas can be found below for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All three national series will be in action at the 1.5-mile track.

MORE: Entry lists for Texas

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Xfinity race calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 degrees and no chance of rain.

The forecast for Saturday night’s Truck race calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 degrees and no chance of rain.

Here is the full NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas with TV and radio info: (All times ET)

Friday, July 17

11 a.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

1 – 3 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

2 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

2:30 – 3 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

6 p.m. – Xfinity, Trucks driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enters (screening in progress)

Saturday, July 18

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening in progress)

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage opens

1 – 2:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

2:50 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Cup Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (garage area)

6:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

7:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

8 p.m. – Truck race; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening in progress)

10 p.m. – Truck haulers exit

Sunday, July 19

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

2:50 p.m. – Drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – Cup race; 334 laps/501 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

