Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR postseason continues this weekend at Richmond Raceway, which hosts its first playoff weekend.

Both Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action.

The weekend is capped off on Saturday by the Cup Series’ Federated Auto Parts 400.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 21

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

8:30 – 9:15 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10:10 – 10:55 a.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)

5:40 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – GoBowling 250; 250 laps/187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 22

Noon – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Federated Auto Parts 400; 400 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)