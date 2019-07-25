Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Pocono, Iowa

NASCAR has a split-venue schedule on tap for this weekend, with the NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing at Pocono Raceway, while 1,000 miles to the west the Xfinity Series competes at Iowa Speedway.

This will be the second visit of the season for the Cup and Xfinity series to those respective tracks.

For Saturday’s Gander RV 150 Truck Series race at Pocono, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 77 degrees with a 16% chance of precipitation at the start time of 1 p.m. ET.

For Sunday’s Gander RV 400 Cup Series race at Pocono, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 80 degrees with a 19% chance of precipitation at the start time of 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s the weekend schedule for Pocono with TV and radio info (Iowa schedule follows below):

(All times are Eastern)

Pocono Raceway

Friday, July 26

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying and impound; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

Saturday, July 27

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:45 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Gander RV 150 Truck race; stages 15/30/60 laps = 150 miles (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN, MRN)

Sunday, July 28

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Gander RV Cup race; stages 50/100/160 laps = 400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Iowa Speedway

For Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 race at Iowa, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 86 degrees with a 1% chance of precipitation at the start time of 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s the weekend schedule for Iowa with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, July 26

2 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race; stages 60/120/250 laps = 218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

