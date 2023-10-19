Weekend schedule for NASCAR playoff races at Homestead

All three of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Cup and Xfinity Series teams will continue the Round of 8 as the remaining playoff drivers try to secure spots in the Championship 4.

Saturday’s Truck Series race is the final race of the Round of 8. Three spots remain in the Championship 4 after Corey Heim won at Bristol. A non-playoff driver, Brett Moffitt, won at Talladega.

Homestead-Miami Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and a 23% chance of precipitation. High of 83 degrees and a 22% chance of precipitation during Truck qualifying. High of 80 degrees and an 8% chance of precipitation during Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 87 degrees and a 10% chance of precipitation. High of 82 degrees and a 3% chance of precipitation at the start of the Truck race. High of 86 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 4% chance of rain. High of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, Oct. 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series

1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 – 4:35 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)

4:35 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (no TV)

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA, NBC Sports App)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Oct. 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

6:30 – 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Truck Series

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

9:05 – 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

9:50 – 11 a.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity