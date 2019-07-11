Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR makes its annual trip to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with all three national series competing on the 1.5-mile track.

The week is capped off by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 Saturday night.

For tonight’s Truck Series race, wunderground.com forecasts clear skies and a temperature of 84 degrees at the start time.

Friday night, the forecasts is for clear skies and a temperature of 83 degrees for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

For Saturday’s Cup race, the forecast calls for clear skies and a temperature of 87 degrees at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, July 11

7 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Noon – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)

5:45 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

6 – 6:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225; 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, July 12

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

Noon – Xfinity garage opens

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:15 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, July 13

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Quaker State 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)