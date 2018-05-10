Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Midwest this weekend for a visit to Kansas Speedway.

The Cup and Camping World Truck Series will race under the lights at the 1.5-mile track.

The weekend is capped off by Saturday night’s KC Masterpiece 400.

Here’s the full schedule for the weekend, complete with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, May 11

8 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:35 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Final Truck practice (FS1)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

5:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:20 p.m. — Truck driver-crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m — Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. — 37 Kind Days 250 Camping World Truck Series race; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 12

2:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

6 p.m. — Driver-crew chief meeting

7:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

8 p.m. — KC Masterpiece 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)