Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Indianapolis

The last chance for NASCAR Cup drivers to make the upcoming playoffs is Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s the main event of the weekend, which also includes Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Things kick off Friday with two Xfinity Series practices.

Saturday will feature two Cup practices, as well as Xfinity qualifying and the Xfinity race. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 73 degrees with 1% chance of precipitation at the green flag. Justin Allgaier won last year’s race.

Sunday will feature Cup qualifying in the morning. The Brickyard 400 is slated to take the green flag shortly after 2 p.m. ET. Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 72 degrees with a 23% chance of precipitation at the green flag. Brad Keselowski won last year’s race.

Here’s the weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, September 6

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, September 7

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions)(NBCSN)

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Indiana 250 Xfinity Series race (Stages 30/60/100 laps = 250 miles) (NBCSN/Performance Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, September 8

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle / one lap)(NBCSN, PRN)

12 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Cup race (Stages 50/100/160 laps = 400 miles) (NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

