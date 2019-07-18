Weekend schedule for NASCAR at New Hampshire

NASCAR returns for its yearly weekend in New England for both the Cup and Xfinity series.

The Truck Series is off until July 27 at Pocono.

For Saturday’s Roxor 200 Xfinity Series race, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 96 degrees and a 10% chance of precipitation at the start time of 4 p.m. ET.

For Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Cup race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 90 degrees with a 38% chance of thunderstorms at the start time of 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s the weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, July 19

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

Saturday, July 20

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Roxor 200 Xfinity race (stages 45/90/200 laps = 211.6 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 21

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (stages 75/150/301 laps = 318.46 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

