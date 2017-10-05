Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series at Charlotte

This weekend is more than just about racing. For most NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers and teams, it’s also about home cooking, seeing family and friends and sleeping in their own beds.

That’s because both series are racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway and most NASCAR teams are located nearby.

For the Cup Series, Sunday’s Bank of America 500 marks the start of the second round of the playoffs, as the field of championship contenders has been cut from 16 to 12. Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner; Austin Dillon won this year’s Coca-Cola 600.

For the Xfinity Series, the 12 drivers that began the playoffs will be cut to eight after Saturday’s race. Joey Logano is the defending race winner; Ryan Blaney won there in May.

Here’s the weekend’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, October 6

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:30 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6 – 6:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7:20 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Drive for The Cure 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 8

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Bank of America 500; 334 laps/501 miles (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)