The offseason is over for NASCAR.

Teams get to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum today and cars will be on the quarter-mile paved track Saturday, leading to Sunday’s 150-lap Clash at the Coliseum.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny conditions each day:

Here is the weekend schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 4

5 – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

Saturday, Feb. 5

10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup practice (Teams divided into three groups. Each group gets three eight-minute sessions) (FS2, MRN)

8:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 6

10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

3 p.m. – First of four heat races/25 laps each (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:10 p.m. – First of two Last Chance Qualifying races/50 laps each (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 p.m. – Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum/150 laps (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NBC Coverage

What will happen in Clash? What some drivers predict

Practice groups set for Clash

Agreement could keep Clash at LA Coliseum through 2024

Kaulig Racing drivers to wear Olympic-themed gloves at Clash

NASCAR’s “significant investment” into Clash exceeds $1 million

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: NASCAR’s moves increasing chance of conflict on, off track... Burton and Cindric enjoy busy offseason of cars, a dog and traveling while... Kohler Generators to sponsor Brad Keselowski in 14 races

Weekend schedule for NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum originally appeared on NBCSports.com