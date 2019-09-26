Weekend schedule for NASCAR on the Charlotte Roval

NASCAR will hold its second annual races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend, with Cup and Xfinity Series teams putting on the show.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 89 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start time.

Sunday, the forecast is for sunny skies, a temperature of 90 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Here is the complete weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 27

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Tape delayed on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET)

1:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 28

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App, NBCSN coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Drive for the Cure 250; 67 laps/155.3 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 29

9 a.m – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Bank of America Roval 400; 109 laps/248.52 miles (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)