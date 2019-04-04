Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR travels to Northeast Tennessee this weekend for its first visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the .533-mile track.

Here’s the full weekend schedule, including TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 5

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 6

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 7

7 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Food City 500; 500 laps; 266.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)