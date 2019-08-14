Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Things kick off Thursday with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, followed by Friday night’s Xfinity Series race, and then the main event, Saturday night’s Cup race.

For Thursday’s UNOH 200 Truck race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 78 degrees and 2% chance of precipitation when the green flag drops.

For Friday’s Food City 300 Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 82 degrees with 0% chance of precipitation at the green flag.

And for Saturday Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 85 degrees with a 6% chance of precipitation at the green flag.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, August 15

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck final practice (No TV)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBC Sports App)

4:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1 — tape delay at 7 p.m.)

6 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200 Truck race (Stages 55/110/200 laps = 100.6 miles) (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, August 16

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup final practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300 Xfinity race (Stages 85/170/300 laps = 159.9 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, August 17

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Stages 125/250/500 laps = 266.5 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)