Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

The West Coast Swing comes to a close this weekend when NASCAR rolls into Fontana, California, to compete at Auto Club Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series team will be in action at the 2-mile track.

Below is the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 15

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com/live, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com/live)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 16

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1)

3:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3:30 – 4:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 17

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Auto Club 400; 200 laps/400 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)