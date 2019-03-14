Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway
The West Coast Swing comes to a close this weekend when NASCAR rolls into Fontana, California, to compete at Auto Club Speedway.
Cup and Xfinity Series team will be in action at the 2-mile track.
Below is the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, March 15
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com/live, Motor Racing Network)
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com/live)
4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)
5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, March 16
9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
1:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1)
3:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
3:30 – 4:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
5 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, March 17
10 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
2:50 p.m. – Driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – Auto Club 400; 200 laps/400 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)