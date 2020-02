Weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR season marches on after opening last weekend in Daytona.

Now all three national series begin the “West Coast Swing” portion of the season, starting with a weekend in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 21

10 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

11:05 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; one lap/single truck (FS1)

7 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7:30 – 8:20 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1)

8:30 – Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m. – Strat 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying; one lap/single car (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:35 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying impound; one lap/single car (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Boyd Gaming 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 23

11:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Pennzoil 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)