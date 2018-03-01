Weekend schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR begins its West Coast swing this weekend with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All three series will be competing this weekend.

Vegas winners last year were Martin Truex Jr. (Cup), Joey Logano (Xfinity) and Ben Rhodes (Trucks).

Here’s the track’s schedule:

(All times EASTERN)

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

3 – 9 p.m. — Truck garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Truck practice

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11 a.m. — Truck garage opens

Noon – 8 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

7:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1, PRN)

7:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. — Stratosphere 200 Camping World Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

1:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1)

2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

10 a.m. — Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. — Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FOX, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)